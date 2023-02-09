Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

