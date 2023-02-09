Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.37.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
