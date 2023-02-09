EAC Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $3,733.60 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00431700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01389113 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,181.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

