e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $82.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,043. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

