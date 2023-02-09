Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

