Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,999. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.