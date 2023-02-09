Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,999. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.