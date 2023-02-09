Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:D traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,892. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.
A number of brokerages have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
