Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,892. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.