Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $533,725.44 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 325,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

