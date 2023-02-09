DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.33. 558,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.