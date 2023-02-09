Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 26,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 25,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.