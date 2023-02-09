Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,560,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,447 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 324,137 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 41,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

