Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Stephens

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stephens to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. 68,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,410. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,135,068.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,135,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $179,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,232. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 547,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.