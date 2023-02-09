Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $417.86

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $417.86 and last traded at $415.36, with a volume of 97444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.00 and a 200-day moving average of $319.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 42.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile



Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

