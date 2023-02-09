Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,535,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

