DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Down 1.2%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41. 80,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 150,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$28.48 million and a PE ratio of -11.08.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

