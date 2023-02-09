DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.44

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 68500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of C$29.18 million and a PE ratio of -11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

