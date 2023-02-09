Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.29) to GBX 4,500 ($54.09) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.09) to GBX 4,200 ($50.49) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.22) to GBX 5,100 ($61.31) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

DEO stock opened at $172.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

