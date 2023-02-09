Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.29) to GBX 4,500 ($54.09) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.09) to GBX 4,200 ($50.49) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.22) to GBX 5,100 ($61.31) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.
Diageo Stock Performance
DEO stock opened at $172.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07.
Institutional Trading of Diageo
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.