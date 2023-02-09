Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

About Deutsche Lufthansa

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

