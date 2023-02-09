Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion.
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$61.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.95%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
