Dero Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $170,191.52 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Dero has a total market cap of $61.08 million and $170,191.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00020014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,995.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00431699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00099341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00728760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00574782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00185609 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,272,637 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

