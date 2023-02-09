Dentacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146.18 (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $146.18 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00444178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.37 or 0.29423170 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00432878 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin launched on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.