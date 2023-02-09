DeltaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $21,457.27 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.