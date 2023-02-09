DeFiChain (DFI) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002561 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $295.17 million and $2.94 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00445486 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.24 or 0.29509826 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00428982 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.