DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 279000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

