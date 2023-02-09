Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 962 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,622 shares of company stock worth $5,489,839. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of BKR opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

