Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.



