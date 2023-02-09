Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,762,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 628,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

