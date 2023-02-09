Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

