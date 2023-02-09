Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.76.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

