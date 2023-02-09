DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,613,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,581,000 after acquiring an additional 328,674 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
