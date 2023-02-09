David D. Brown Sells 910 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $30,193.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,867.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

FCBC opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.53. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 33.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.