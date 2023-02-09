Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Camden Asset Management L P CA’s Largest Position

Camden Asset Management L P CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.6% of Camden Asset Management L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Camden Asset Management L P CA owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $107,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.74. 587,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,459. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,737 shares of company stock worth $10,470,880. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

