Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes $54.72 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,717,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 10.8% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.63. 104,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.57. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

