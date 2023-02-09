Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes $5.38 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,535. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.