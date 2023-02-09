Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,836. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.