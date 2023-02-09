Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 168 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

DE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,868. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

