Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 391,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

