Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $29,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,903. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

