Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,491,348. The company has a market capitalization of $473.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.