Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 218,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

