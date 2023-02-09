Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.3% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.45. 286,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

