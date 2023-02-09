CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $399,068.24 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.