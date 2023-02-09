CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $437,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.