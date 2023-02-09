CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

