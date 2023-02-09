CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70 to $8.90 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,098,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,487,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 90,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.