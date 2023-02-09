CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

