CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after buying an additional 1,379,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $109.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

