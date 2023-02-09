Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 19.64% of Kontoor Brands worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after buying an additional 368,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,943. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

