Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,880 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $40,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 694,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,184. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

