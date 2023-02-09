Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $58.32 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $58,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 3,133,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

