Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $103.12 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $103,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $7,366,508. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

